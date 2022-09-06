Jim Jordan Tells Fox News GOP Should ‘Lean Into’ Abortion Restrictions After Raging at ‘Radical’ Democrats

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) appeared on Fox & Friends on Tuesday and spoke about the GOP’s chances this November to retake the House and U.S. Senate.

After railing against President Joe Biden for his recent remarks calling out what he sees as extremism in the MAGA base, Jordan was asked if he sees Biden’s new strategy as actually swaying any voters.

“Will it really work, though? Will this strategy work? What is his what is his end goal? Because if you’re a Republican, you’re going to probably vote for the Republican. If you’re a Democrat, you’re gonna vote for the Democrats. You’re an independent. They might say, okay, yes, some people in the Republican Party are Trumpians, some aren’t. But I’m going to vote for policies. How does this really sway a voter?” asked Ainsley Earhardt.

“I don’t think it does,” Jordan responded, adding:

Again, I think they’re going to look at those four big issues. I mean, again, think about how quickly this has happened in literally like 19 months. We went from secure border to no border, stable prices to 41-year high inflation rate. I mean, think about how quickly that happened. I think they’re going to focus on that and they’re going to focus on this weaponization of government against us that frightens people. I’ve been out and about all over the country and I’ve talked to folks, talk to folks in our district and around the country. They are frightened by what they see their government doing to them, the citizen.

“Real quick, the Dobbs decision. What’s your what your messaging advice to Republicans messaging abortion,” followed up Brian Kilmeade.

“Well lean into. We’re the pro-life party. We’re going to protect the sanctity of human life. And Democrats have the radical position. They’re the ones who think you should be able to take the unborn child’s life right up until their birthday, for goodness sake,” said an impassioned Jordan, who is a potential contender to be Speaker of the House if the GOP reclaims the majority in November.

“And they had a governor in Virginia just a few years ago who said, even after that fact, you could take the life of a child, that is frightening!” Jordan raged citing a 2019 interview from then Gov. Ralph Northam which led to false claims on the right he supported “infanticide.”

Northam’s remarks ended up being so twisted that then President Donald Trump even claimed in October 2020 that the governor “personally executed a baby.”

“So lean into and talk about where the life that’s going to protect the sanctity. We’re the party that’s going to protect the sanctity of human life like we’ve always been. This was a huge win for the precious nature of human life, and I don’t think we should shy away from it,” Jordan concluded.

“Well, let’s see what happens,” replied Steve Doocy concluding the interview.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

