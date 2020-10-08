President Donald Trump regularly and absurdly accuses Democrats of wanting to execute babies in his campaign speeches. The lie is based on comments from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, made in 2019, regarding late-term abortions.

Trump, calling Fox News host Sean Hannity for a lengthy interview on Thursday night, took that lie a step further towards the insane — by actually accusing Northam of executing a baby.

The president’s comments were made in the course of a rant criticizing his presidential opponent Joe Biden, who claimed had endorsed Northam.

“He endorsed a governor of Virginia who not only executed a baby, late-term abortion, but executed a baby because the baby can be born and then you can kill the baby,” Trump said, making a series of utterly false statements.

“What’s going on is so bad, it’s so evil,” the president added.

Ralph Northam did not execute a baby. Sean Hannity, Fox News host, did not correct the completely nonsensical claim on air.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]