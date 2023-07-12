Jim Jordan’s Response to Softball Question Devolves Into Incoherent Mess As Lawmaker Blames Earpiece

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) struggled to respond to a question from Sean Hannity and claimed an echo in his earpiece was causing him to deliver one of the most disjointed answers in cable news history.

On Wednesday, Jordan led a House Judiciary Committee hearing where Republicans took turns grilling and blasting FBI Director Christopher Wray over the alleged “weaponization” of the bureau against Republicans.

“Let me ask you about another line, Jim Jordan, that the FBI director used today – that the FBI does not moderate content,” Hannity began, referring to a lawsuit brought by the Missouri attorney general against the Biden administration.

Last week, a judge ruled in Missouri’s favor and issued a temporary injunction prohibiting federal agencies from contacting social media companies “for the purpose of urging, encouraging, pressuring or inducing in any manner the removal, deletion, suppression or reduction of content containing protected free speech.”

Before the 2020 election, the FBI said a story making the rounds about Hunter Biden’s laptop could be part of a Russian disinformation campaign. That turned out to be untrue.

“What did we learn in the Missouri case in terms of Yoel Roth – former integrity site head – who told us in those weekly meetings with big tech, in this case, Twitter but other big tech weekly as well, that the misinformation, you have to be on the lookout for, maybe about Hunter Biden,” Hannity said. “Didn’t he say that?”

This was Jordan’s response:

JORDAN: Yeah, a federal judge disagreed with what Christopher Wray testified to today and he did that decision on July 4th – just eight days ago for goodness sake. That’s exactly what happened with, yeah, with the decision, the, uh, when it came to the uh, the, the decision with, um, Mr. uh, I drew a blank there, Sean. I apologize. I got a huge echo in my ear and I can’t, I can’t even hear. HANNITY: Sorry about that. Go ahead. pick up. JORDAN: But, but yeah, that’s exactly what, what happened. They uh, they pre-bunked this story and Facebook specifically asked the FBI, is the Hunter Biden story Russian misinformation? And the FBI said, no comment. This is after they had the laptop for the entire year after they’d been telling all the big tech companies, get ready for a hack-and-dump operation. It’s coming and it’s gonna involve Hunter Biden. And then it happens and they get that fundamental question. No comment. And this is from the foreign influence task force director, the lead on that, that foreign influence task force that Christopher Wray created.

Later in the show, Hannity aired what he called “another bizarre word salad” from Vice President Kamala Harris.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com