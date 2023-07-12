Swalwell Swipes At Jordan For Ignoring Subpoena During Hearing: ‘Quite Rich’ He’s Complaining About ‘Lawlessness’

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) had enough of Chairman Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) line of questioning during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday.

Republicans took turns tenderizing and grilling FBI Director Christopher Wray, who faced questions over what they say is the “weaponization” of the FBI against Republicans.

At one point, Jordan asked Wray about a memo in the bureau’s field office in Richmond regarding extremism within the Catholic Church. The director testified that he withdrew the memo – which was leaked in February and contains redacted portions – when he found out about it.

“Well, what I can tell you is you’re referring to the Richmond product, which is a single product by a single field office, which as soon as I found out about it, I was aghast and ordered it withdrawn and removed from FBI systems,” Wray said.

Jordan demanded the names of those responsible for drafting the memo, but Wray maintained those will be kept under wraps – at least until the bureau completes an internal investigation into the matter.

“Director, can we get an unredacted copy while you’re still doing this internal invest–can we at least get an unredacted copy of this memorandum?” Jordan asked.

“I will find out if there’s more of the document that can be shared with you,” he replied. “We’ve tried to be very careful in what we redact and there’s always a basis for it.”

Jordan then recognized Swalwell, who referenced the fact that Jordan refused to comply with a congressional subpoena issued by the committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.

“Director, I think it’s quite rich that the guy that has accused you of lawlessness and weaponization is 400 days into violation of his own congressional subpoena over Jan. 6,” he said. “Quite rich to me that you’re hearing all of these allegations from somebody who won’t even respond to a lawful subpoena.”

The since-dissolved Jan. 6 select committee subpoenaed Jordan last year after he revealed he was in contact with former President Donald Trump on the day of the riot.

Swalwell appears to be a fan of calling Jordan’s refusal “quite rich.” In March, he said of him during a hearing, “I think it’s quite rich that we are talking about subpoena compliance under a chairman of the full committee who was absolutely out of subpoena compliance in the last Congress.”

