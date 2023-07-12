‘I’m Farting!’ NY Post Gives WILD Account Of ‘Gaseous’ RFK Jr. Press Dinner

The New York Post‘s Page Six shared a wild account of a “gaseous” dinner for Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday evening, which reportedly devolved into a farting and shouting match over the issue of climate change.

According to Page Six, which witnessed the incident, Kennedy’s New York City press dinner at Tony’s restaurant on the Upper East Side devolved into a bitter argument after Kennedy was asked a question about the environment.

Dinner host Doug Dechert reportedly responded to the question by screaming “the climate hoax!” which allegedly woke up his friend Anthony Haden-Guest, who had been taking a nap.

Haden-Guest reportedly shouted at Dechert to “shut up!” and called him a “miserable blob” and “f*cking insane” as Dechert continued to rant about how climate change wasn’t real.

Dechert then reportedly “let rip a loud, prolonged fart” and shouted, “I’m farting!”

Guests at the dinner, including journalists and Kennedy’s campaign manager Dennis Kucinich, were reportedly left “stunned” by Dechert’s behavior, while Kennedy himself reportedly watched in silence.

While the situation got better after the topic was changed, Page Six reported that “another round of yelling” soon took place when climate change was mentioned again.

Dechert reportedly apologized to Page Six — where he previously worked as a gossip columnist — “for using my flatulence as a medium of public commentary in your presence,” and claimed that he had “zero tolerance for the climate hoax scam nonsense in any venue that I am personally funding.”

Kennedy is the second-most popular Democratic presidential candidate after President Joe Biden, with a poll last month placing his support at 15%.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com