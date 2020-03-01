Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump on Sunday for how his administration has handled the ongoing situation surrounding the coronavirus.

Biden gave a broad range interview to CNN’s Jake Tapper after his South Carolina Democratic primary win, and he argued that the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic paled in comparison to how the Obama presidency dealt with the ebola crisis.

“We set up an entire mechanism of how the deal with future outbreaks of pandemic diseases,” Biden said. “They eliminated that office when they came into play. They cut the funding for CDC.”

Biden continued his lambast by saying “they didn’t even begin to prepare the testing kits, this is something that is kind of elementary.” He also went after Trump for crying “hoax” over Democrat criticisms of the White House’s approach to the outbreak.

“I don’t want to talk down the possibility of us being able to do this well, but, you know, the idea that Donald Trump said just several days ago that this is a Democratic hoax. What in God’s name is he talking about? What in God’s name is he talking about? Has he no shame?”

The ex-veep concluded by saying “we should be hearing from the scientists” rather than Mike Pence, even though Biden’s successor is currently leading the White House’s coronavirus task force and was just on CNN to talk about that.

“Let the scientists speak, let them tell us what is going on, let them prepare us, and let them prepare the country, and let them be the ones explaining how they’re going to provide the protective gear for hospitals.”

Watch above, via CNN.

