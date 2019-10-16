Joe Biden to Trump: ‘Release Your Tax Returns or Shut Up’

Former Vice President Joe Biden says Donald Trump can “shut up “about him and his son until the president releases his tax returns.

Biden held a post-debate press scrum in Columbus where he was asked if he regrets not telling Hunter Biden to take his job on the board of Burisma Holdings, which Trump is demanding an investigation of from the Ukrainian government. Biden reiterated that he’s “very proud” of his son while Trump “is running the most corrupt government in the history of the United States of America.

“You want to talk about corruption? I have released 21 years of my tax returns. I entered as one of the poorest men in Congress, left one of the poorest men in government and Congress and as vice president. I made no money while I was in there, other than my salary. Mr. President, even Richard Nixon released his tax returns. Mr. President, release your tax returns or shut up.”

Biden continued by insisting he never spoke to his son about his actions with Burisma, all while shrugging of Trump’s attempts to hurt him by having Ukraine investigate his family. He called the president “corrupt” several times more and insisted Trump’s efforts are proof that the president fears Biden will defeat him.

“To try and beat a candidate before they can get a chance to beat them? I mean, come on,” Biden said. “This is so obvious. This is so obvious. As I said, Rudy Giuliani and the henchmen, and Trump’s lawyers, how many of these folks are in jail? These are the president’s people, for God’s sake! This is a corrupt, thoroughly corrupt outfit.”

