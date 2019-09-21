Fox News reporter Peter Doocy got an earful from Joe Biden when he tried to pursue the Ukraine conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump has been promoting. Biden stuck his finger in Doocy’s face and told him to “Ask the right questions!”

Trump has been doing his level best to get the press to focus on Biden, instead of on the allegations that he tried to extort a foreign government into investigating a political opponent — by pushing a baseless Trump theory that Biden pressured Ukraine into firing a prosecutor in order to help son Hunter Biden.

That’s the line of questioning that Doocy pursued when he caught up to Biden at the Polk County Steak Fry.

“Mr. Vice President, how many times have you ever spoken to your son about his overseas business dealings?” Doocy asked.

“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,: Biden said, and as Doocy tried to follow up, the former VP cut him off.

“And here’s what I know, I know Trump deserves to be investigated,” Biden said. “He is violating every basic norm of a president. You should be asking him the question, why is he on the phone with a foreign leader trying to intimidate a foreign leader, if that’s what happened, that appears to be what happened, you should be looking at Trump.”

“Trump’s doing this because he knows I’ll beat him like a drum,” Biden continued. “And he’s using the abuse of power and every element of the presidency to try to do something to smear me.”

“Everybody looked at this, and everybody’s looked at it and said there’s nothing there,” Biden said, and told Doocy to “Ask the right questions!”

Doocy continued to try and question Biden, but he was answering questions from other reporters, and going off on Trump. When a press aide motioned Doocy and others to move to a new spot, the Fox anchor said that Doocy and his crew had been “manhandled.”

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

