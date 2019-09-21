comScore

NYT’s Ken Vogel Gets Dragged for Pushing Debunked Joe Biden Ukraine Story

By Tommy ChristopherSep 21st, 2019, 8:23 am

New York Times reporter Ken Vogel is being torn multiple new ones for seeming to suggest that he could make the debunked Joe Biden Ukraine story stick, if only Rudy Giuliani would get out of the way and let it happen.

On Friday afternoon’s edition of MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, Vogel followed a panel discussion of President Donald Trump’s reported attempts to pressure Ukraine into investigating Biden by claiming that Hunter Biden’s Ukraine activity “is a significant liability for Joe Biden.”

“Like, there is a story here,” Vogel added. “We’ve told some of it. There is more to be told. We are going to continue to sort of pull that back. That said, the way that Rudy is inserting himself into it is both not helpful, I think, to Rudy and to Trump because it kind of jumbles it. He’s getting the facts wrong, and he is making it appear as if this is just a partisan hit job, whereas if he would just kind of leave the reporters to do the work on it, I think that, you know, potentially this story might be taken more seriously.”

But the allegations against Biden have been pretty thoroughly debunked, over and over again, and the story Vogel published in May — which says right in the title that it is being pushed out by ‘Trump and Allies’ — says “No evidence has surfaced that the former vice president intentionally tried to help his son by pressing for the prosecutor general’s dismissal.”

Vogel was lambasted on Twitter by users who saw this as a repeat of the newspaper’s focus on Trump-fed smears like the debunked Hillary Clinton “Uranium One” story.


For most of the non-Ken Vogels in the media, the story here is a potential White House cover-up of a gross abuse of power.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

