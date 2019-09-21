Trump Posts Video Pimping Bogus Biden-Ukraine Conspiracy Starring NYT Reporter Ken Vogel

President Donald Trump wasted little time in accepting the help offered by New York Times reporter Ken Vogel, posting a video promoting the baseless conspiracy theory that former Vice President Joe Biden had a Ukrainian prosecutor fired in order to help his son.

Hours after Vogel pledged to dig into the story that Trump and Rudy Giuliani have been pushing for months — and that Vogel’s own reporting says is without evidence — Trump posted a video that strung together clips of media outlets reporting the story. Or rather, reporting on Ken Vogel reporting on it.

“This is the real and only story!” Trump wrote, and posted a video featuring Biden’s response to the attack — in which he said “not one single credible outlet has given any credibility to his assertion.” — followed by a minute or so of Vogel-heavy clips, and an out-o-context clip of Biden speaking openly about pressing for the prosecutor’s firing.

This is the real and only story! pic.twitter.com/4z8eOcm6PA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2019

But as most non-Vogel outlets have concluded, and Vogel himself has reported, there’s no evidence at all to support the claim. Pretty much everyone in the world wanted to get rid of the guy because he was corrupt.

Watch the video above, via At Real Donald Trump.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com