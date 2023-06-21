Joe Scarborough Blasts ‘Guilty’ Trump: Every Time He Goes on TV, He Gets ‘Closer to Prison’

Joe Scarborough marveled at Donald Trump’s apparent sabotaging of his legal defenses throughout his interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier.

Morning Joe discussed on Wednesday all of the conservative commentators who said Trump seriously damaged his legal standing while attempting to defend himself over his mishandling of classified documents.

“You can’t say it’s a ‘witch hunt’ when you admit to doing it,” Mika Brzezinski snarked. Scarborough added that with all these reactions from within the “conservative media construct,” more and more people are hearing that “Donald Trump is guilty. Donald Trump’s admitted to obstruction of justice. Donald Trump is ‘toast.'”

“We all know [Trump] has no discipline,” Scarborough said, “but every time he goes on the air, he moves himself one step closer to prison.”

John Heilemann laughed at Trump’s “cognitive dissonance” surrounding the documents case, and he and Scarborough agreed that Trump is only making matters worse for himself the more he talks about it.

“He’s not only proving that he committed the actions,” Scarborough said to Sam Stein. “He’s on tape proving the intent of why he’s doing this. This is this case — it’s open and shut. The only thing Trump can hope for is jury nullification.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com