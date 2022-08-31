Joe Scarborough Brutally Mocks Republicans for Putting Themselves in Position for Having to Defend Trump Stealing Classified Documents

Joe Scarborough ridiculed Republicans for backing themselves into a corner where they have no other option but to defend former President Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The mockery came Wednesday on Morning Joe as the panel talked about how President Joe Biden and the Democrats are politically on the move while Trump is constantly trying to deal with the fallout from the FBI’s search through Mar-a-Lago.

The latest filing from the Department of Justice says that the U.S. government retrieved more than 320 classified documents from Mar-a-Lago since January, over 100 of which the FBI seized during their search, three classified documents were found in a desk in Trump’s office. There is evidence to suggest the ex-president attempted to “obstruct the government’s investigation.”

Amid the conversation, Scarborough observed that regarding issues like guns and abortions, “Donald Trump’s Republican Party doesn’t represent a hell of a lot of Republicans.”

“Republicans are waking up to see that they’ve got a party that is electing candidates in primary contests that are bragging about making a 14-year-old girl who is raped by her uncle have a forced birth in the state of Michigan,” Scarborough said. “We have a 10-year-old girl being raped in Ohio and having to flee the state before authorities there compel her to have a forced birth. And not even let her parents or preacher or mental health counselors or doctors have any say at all. It’s just a forced birth.”

As Scarborough went on about the “extreme” positions that conservative-leaning voters have to tolerate from the Republican Party at large, he wondered how many of them are asking, “why is my party defending a coup attempt against the United States government, stopping a peaceful transition?”

“Why is my government actually cheering on people who beat the hell out of cops on that day? Why is that okay for them?” Scarborough asked hypothetically. “It’s crazy. The Republican Party has put themselves in a position where they have to defend a former president stealing boxes of classified information. By the way, they don’t have to do this. They just are. And they can’t stop themselves…They don’t have to defend him, but they are going down with the ship.”

Scarborough made his point by noting that Ben Shapiro and others have pointed out that Republicans remaining constantly attached to Trump might not do them any favors before the midterms.

Watch above via MSNBC.

