Joe Scarborough Calls Out Kevin McCarthy Silence on Trump White Supremacist Dinner: He Needs White Supremacist Support in House

Joe Scarborough called out current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s silence over former President Donald Trump’s controversial dinner with noted White Supremacist and anti-semite Nick Fuentes Tuesday morning and posited a rather craven reason for why he hasn’t yet condemned it.

The segment opened with a montage of leading Senate Republicans who, for the most part, called out the former president clearly and unequivocally, including Jodi Ernst, Rick Scott, Mitt Romney, and even Lindsey Graham. However, the South Carolina Senator also dismissed the more extended political impact.

The Morning Joe panel praised the criticism before both Willie Geist, and Jonathan Lemire noted the exhaustion from the senators tired of dealing with another embarrassing controversy from the 45th president, who still holds significant political power over the GOP.

“What’s interesting is that we are hearing Republican Senators being critical of Donald Trump,” Scarborough noted. “It sort of feeds into what we have been saying here for quite some time, the three parties, there’s the Democratic party, the Republican senate party, and there’s the Republican House party. ”

“Interesting, not surprising, unfortunately, and sad and pathetic, we haven’t heard Kevin McCarthy, we haven’t heard other leaders of House Republicans come out and criticize Donald Trump,” the Morning Joe host continued.

“Why? Because they don’t get to become Speaker unless certain people who have spoken, actually spoken to white nationalist conventions with this guy there introducing them, I think without their support,” he noted.

Scarborough is referencing how Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Paul Gosar participated in an event with Fuentes, leading to broad condemnation from within the GOP.

“So Kevin McCarthy thinks his support depends on having white nationalists and supporters of neo-nazis voting for him for Speaker of the House,” he concluded before asking, “Where does that put the house Republican party in 2023.”

