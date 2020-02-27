Joe Scarborough is as vocal a critic of President Donald Trump’s as you may ever find on morning cable news programming. But what makes the Morning Joe host stand out from a crowded field of Trump’s critics is his willingness to fairly call balls and strikes.

Take for example the Thursday morning that followed Trump’s early evening press conference in which the president unveiled plans to deal with the coronavirus and naming of Vice President Mike Pence to oversee coordinated federal efforts to combat the looming pandemic.

“I know a lot of people were slamming the president for what he did,” Scarborough opened, before adding, “I think we are better off this morning because he did what he did than had he not gone out at all.

He then noted some “little side barbs” that Trump “threw out there,” citing the border wall on passing, and who “great” was his recent trip India, before turning to a more unifying tone.

“I don’t really want to talk about that. Let’s talk about the virus. Grading on the Trump scale, lower scale, I was actually pleased and comforted that the president of the United States brought the entire health care team out, and they talked to Americans about this very important situation.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

