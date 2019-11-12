Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski treated comments made by former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley with great skepticism Tuesday morning. In fact, it’s fair to say that Haley’s portrayal of President Donald Trump as always truthful brought ridicule from the set of Morning Joe, in a manner that likely surprised and delighted loyal viewers of the MSNBC morning show.

Haley made comments during her first broadcast interview on NBC’s Today Show telling Savanah Guthrie I talked to him multiple times and when I had issues he always heard me out. I never had any concerns about whether he could handle the job, ever.” Guthrie followed with “And what about his truthfulness, did you think he was a truthful person,” to which Haley replied, “Yes, in every instance that I dealt with him, he was truthful, he listened and he was great to work.”

Coming out of the clip, Scarborough rhetorically advised Vice President, saying “I have one word for Mike Pence, my friend: Duck.” He added “I mean, Nikki Haley, unless she wanted the job, would not — would not so besmirch her own reputation. She just said she had no question as to Donald Trump’s fitness for the job.”

Scarborough then turned to co-host Willie Geist and offered “this is just one of those moments where we need to just stop and actually you can just smell the corruption in Washington, D.C.”

“And you see the impact of Donald Trump, how he corrupts everybody that’s either close to him, in his orbit, or who want to be in his orbit,” the Morning Joe co-host said, adding “I will say it is actually personally it’s very sad.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

