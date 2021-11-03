Joe Scarborough on Glenn Youngkin Victory: ‘Democrats Have to Come to Terms With Wokism’

Joe Scarborough argued Wednesday that a major reason why former Governor Terry McAullife lost to Glenn Youngkin last night in the Virginia gubernatorial race is Democrats overplaying a so-called woke hand of cards. To put it in his exact words, “Democrats have to come to terms with wokism.”

Scarborough explained to his panel of fellow Morning Joe commentators that he was taking a purely logical approach, and later allowed that there were, of course, other issues that influenced a rather surprising outcome given McAullife’s five-point poll lead in September.

“People are saying, oh, he won based on something that’s not real, that doesn’t exist, CRT or wokism, whatever you want to call it,” Scarborough contained. “I can tell you, I mean I’ve said this on the show before. People say, oh, it’s because they’re racist. No, they’re lifelong Democrats, and they’re talking about what’s going on on college campuses.”

Accepting that what he just said might anger some viewers, the Morning Joe host added “People can get mad if they want to. Don’t shoot me, Elton John said. I’m only the piano player.” But he then reaffirmed that this is what he is hearing, “all the time, wherever we go, when nobody is watching, when the cameras are off when people aren’t worried about people calling them bigots, it’s happening. That played out last night in Virginia.”

As I’ve said a few times, the race between McAullife (who failed in his effort to paint Youngkin as a Trump disciple) and Youngin boiled down to the fear of “Make America Great Again, Again” versus “Fear of a Woke Planet.”

Youngkin won in Virginia by largely keeping former President Donald Trump at bay and focusing on “parent’s rights” of the public school curriculum, while conservative media railed against Critical Race Theory being taught in Virginia schools. It proved to be an effective approach, particularly after McAullife effectively said that parents shouldn’t tell schools what to teach.

Scarborough’s note on the political downside of unchecked “wokism,” inasmuch as that being a real thing, is a smart and pithy observation, the sort that we enjoy featuring here on Mediaite dot com.

Watch above via MSNBC.

