Joe Scarborough called out President Donald Trump for what the Morning Joe host saw as “fascist” comments made during a Tuesday evening campaign rally.

The MSNBC morning show opened with Trump talking about past protests during campaign rallies and how they have mostly gone away. “Whenever there was like a problem—like there would be an argument or some kind of anti-Trump person— you don’t see at much,” he said. “I don’t want to bring it on, but you don’t see it much anymore, you know what? It’s dangerous. It’s dangerous.”

“Another Trump campaign rally where the president celebrates violence and goes down an ugly road on a number of levels,” Mika Brzezinksi commented after as she opened the show.

“I don’t know, we won’t call them fascist comments and won’t say that it’s what autocrats do and say, but it is what autocrats do and say when you’re once again glorifying violence.” He then referenced Trump’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar, in which the president asked, “She’s telling us how to run our country. How did you do where you came from?”

“I’m sorry, if that’s not what fascists do, I would love for a professor or somebody who studies fascism to let us know if that is not the practice of fascist leaders,” Scarborough noted. “Donald Trump may not be trying to imitate them and working his crowds into a frenzy.”

“Rarely do you see bigotry as explicit as it was, Donald Trump talking about a sitting member of congress who came to America as a refugee as a child,” Scarbrogough said. “Glorifying violence, celebrating injuries suffered by a colleague of ours, a reporter who was shot in the knee with rubber bullets, again celebrating that, drawing large cheers from the crowd.”

Trump “has created this culture where those kinds of things, using bigotry against a sitting member of congress, celebrating violence, and not wearing a mask are all celebrated at these rallies,” the Morning Joe host explained.

