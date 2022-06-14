Joe Scarborough Rips Bill Barr’s Support for Trump After Calling Out 2020 ‘Bullsh*t’: ‘Sucking Up to Him Even at the End’

Joe Scarborough teamed up with George Conway to rip on Donald Trump’s former advisers for keeping quiet about the former president’s 2020 election lies for as long as they did.

Morning Joe focused on the January 6 Committee’s second hearing Tuesday, wherein Bill Barr and other Trump allies spoke of how they tried to explain to the ex-president that his election fraud claims were — as Barr said — “bullsh*t.” As Scarborough brought this all up, he noted that Barr spoke of the Trump administration in glowing terms when he resigned as attorney general, plus Barr said he’d vote for Trump again if he was the Republican Party’s nominee for 2024.

“He knew it was a lie. He said it was ‘bullsh*t,’ and yet, he puts in departure, a note about how we’re going to continue pursuing these allegations that Barr says, repeatedly, he knows is a lie. Then he says later he’d vote for him again,” Scarborough scoffed. “That’s just unpatriotic…I think it’s sick, and there’s just no excuse.”

Scarborough continued to remark that Barr “soiled his reputation” by working for Trump, but “When he figured out that Trump was crazy, his words, out of his mind, ‘detached from reality,’ he still was sucking up to him, even at the end.

“What was it worth for ya, Bill? Just what was it worth?” Scarborough asked. “What a fascinating character study in corruption.”

Conway took the floor afterwards, and he similarly expressed ire towards Trump’s allies who chose to remain silent while the former president was spreading his lies.

“It wasn’t just in December 2020. This is the four-year story of the Trump administration, pretending that this guy wasn’t incompetent and deranged for four years,” Conway said. “You heard all these rumblings about the 25th amendment early on. They all knew he was nuts. Everybody knew he was nuts, because he was nuts.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

