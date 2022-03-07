Former Attorney General William Barr says he would vote for Donald Trump if he ran for the White House again, even after deeming the former president responsible for the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Barr spoke to NBC’s Savannah Guthrie on Monday to discuss the revelations of his upcoming memoir: One Damn Thing After Another. The former AG spoke of how “I was pretty content with the administration until the election…But after the election, he went off the rails.”

“He wouldn’t listen to anybody except a little coterie of sycophants who were telling him what he wanted to hear,” Barr said. “I think he did a lot of damage after the election, both with this idea that the election was stolen, and also by him rallying this group to Capitol Hill where the clear purpose was to intimidate the vice president and Congress.”

Barr’s book contains recollections of how he pushed back on Trump’s Big Lie over the 2020 election, which has drawn considerable anger from the ex-president. After Barr admitted he underestimated how far Trump would go to hang onto power, Guthrie asked him if he agrees with Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) that Trump should never be president again.

“I certainly have made it clear I don’t think he should be our nominee, and I’m gonna support somebody else,” Barr said.

“But if he is the nominee and your choice is Trump or whoever’s running on the Democratic side, would you vote for him?” Guthrie asked.

“Because I believe the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic Party, it’s inconceivable to me that I wouldn’t vote for the Republican nominee,” said Barr

“So even if he lied about the election and threatened democracy…Better than a Democrat?” Guthrie asked.

“As of now, it’s hard for me to conceive that I wouldn’t vote for the Republican nominee,” he answered.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that in his new book, Barr claimed that he believes Trump would have won if he had “just exercised a modicum of self-restraint, moderating even a little of his pettiness.” He also called for the Republican party to move on from Trump and his “erratic personal behavior” in 2024.

During the interview with Holt, he also held Trump responsible for the attacks on the Capitol on January 6th.

But he would still vote for him if he were the Republican nominee.

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com