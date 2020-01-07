Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) got shredded by Morning Joe for slapping down the possibility of John Bolton testifying at President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

The former White House national security adviser announced that he’s prepared to testify if subpoenaed by the Senate, which could be significant development depending on the first-hand revelations he provides on the Ukraine scandal. Morning Joe slammed numerous GOP senators for saying they won’t approve a subpoena for Bolton, and they eventually turned to how Graham told NBC that “If they want to call Bolton, they should have called Bolton in the House.”

“What does Donald Trump have on this guy?” Joe Scarborough asked. The show went on by rolling old footage of Graham demanding witnesses to appear during Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial in 1999.

“That was such a palate cleanser,” Scarborough exclaimed as he had the show air the archive footage a second time. When he turned to panelist Katty Kay for her thoughts, Scarborough agreed with her take that “it is remarkable how many times we can play soundbites from Lindsey Graham a few years ago and Lindsey Graham today and how he’s done 180 degrees on his former positions with no shame…None at all.”

“The system is built to have witnesses,” Kay continued. “Is he effectively saying we never need witnesses in a trial like this? Certainly not what he was saying back in 1999.”

“I mean, come on. How does he weasel out of that,” Scarborough said. “How does he face his voters when he’s being so hypocritical? How does Marco Rubio face his voters when he’s saying we’re under no responsibility to show you the truth?”

Kay assessed that Graham is entirely motivated by the political support he gets by being pro-Trump.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

