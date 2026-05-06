‘Terrible Deal’: Fox’s Hugh Hewitt Trashes Trump Peace Framework After Interviewing Him on Monday

Prominent conservative radio host and Fox News contributor Hugh Hewitt trashed the framework for a peace agreement with Iran reported on by Axios’s Barak Ravid on Wednesday morning, just two days after President Donald Trump appeared on Hewitt’s show.

“The White House believes it’s getting close to an agreement with Iran on a one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war and set a framework for more detailed nuclear negotiations, according to two U.S. officials and two other sources briefed on the issue,” reported Ravid. “The U.S. expects Iranian responses on several key points in the next 48 hours. Nothing has been agreed yet, but the sources said this was the closest the parties had been to an agreement since the war began.”

Israeli journalist Amit Segal summed up the framework reported on by Ravid in a post on X, writing:

The framework includes: • The U.S. and Iranian naval blockade will be gradually lifted during the detailed negotiation period. • The United States will commit, in the memorandum of understanding, to gradually lift sanctions and release tens of billions of dollars from frozen assets. • Negotiations are still underway on the duration of the uranium enrichment freeze. Three sources said the freeze would last at least 12 years, and one source estimated the final outcome would be 15 years. In addition, the U.S. wants to include in the agreement a clause stating that any Iranian violation regarding uranium enrichment will extend the freeze period. • Two sources claimed that Iran would agree to transfer the highly enriched uranium it possesses out of the country. • The United States expects to receive Iran’s response within 48 hours regarding several key points in the draft framework agreement.

Hewitt minced no words in his evaluation of these points.

“This would be a terrible deal. I hope the terms of any deal would be significantly stricter: No enrichment, ever. HEU to us stat. No more proxies. Turn on the internet,” argued Hewitt. “President Trump never gives up leverage. Why would he start now with #Iran on the ropes?”

This would be a terrible deal. I hope the terms of any deal would be significantly stricter: No enrichment, ever. HEU to us stat. No more proxies. Turn on the internet. President Trump never gives up leverage. Why would he start now with #Iran on the ropes? https://t.co/5Y46rzNBiw — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) May 6, 2026

But could be the appeasement caucus trial balloon. Special Envoys Witkoff and Kushner have walked away before. They don’t want their names on this list”deal”

proposal. It would draw another @SenTomCotton letter. The terms as laid out by @AmitSegal would be snatching defeat from… — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) May 6, 2026

“But could be the appeasement caucus trial balloon. Special Envoys Witkoff and Kushner have walked away before. They don’t want their names on this list ‘deal’ proposal,” he continued in a subsequent post. “It would draw another @SenTomCotton letter. The terms as laid out by @AmitSegal would be snatching defeat from jaws of victory.”

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