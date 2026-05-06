Fox’s Maria Bartiromo Calls Out Trump Truth Social Post for Sending the Stock Market Down

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo called out one of President Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts for sending the stock market down on Wednesday during an interview with Secretary of Energy Chris Wright.

After Wright declared that an end to the “nuclear weapons program in Iran and free flow of goods through the Strait of Hormuz” were both “coming,” Bartiromo questioned:

What is the timing on this, secretary? Because you know, it’s interesting. We started this morning with a huge rally in stock. 600 points earlier and the price of oil was down sharply. At its best, it was down like 14% or 13%. And then the president put out this post a few minutes ago. It says, “Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption.” So as a result of that post, I think it did take some of the gains off. Now the Dow’s up 437 and oil is down– I mean the Dow Industrials are up 437 and the price of oil is down about 8 or 9%. So I’m just wondering how much credibility you give this memo of understanding and what your expectation is in terms of the Iranians giving up their nuclear ambitions?

Wright responded, “Look, Iran has been, you know, double-dealing, deceptive for 47 years, and here they see, these sort of petty corrupt tyrants, their power coming down. Yes, that’s a tough reality to live with. Yes, there’s uncertainty and factions within that regime. It’s not a good place to be an Iranian leader right now. It may be about to be a great place to be an Iranian citizen, but for the leadership, this is very tough times.”

Just hours after it was reported that the White House believed it was close to a deal with Iran on Wednesday, President Trump threatened to bomb the country in a Truth Social post.

“Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran,” he wrote. “If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Watch above via Fox Business.

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