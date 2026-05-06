‘American Legend’: Fox News Pays Tribute to CNN Founder Ted Turner

Fox News anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino paid tribute to CNN founder Ted Turner after breaking the news that the media mogul died on Wednesday.

Turner changed the world of media forever when he launched CNN — the first-ever 24-hour news network — in 1980. His media ventures also included TBS, MGM, and Cartoon Network.

On Wednesday morning, Hemmer broke the news to the Fox audience by saying:

Breaking news on the death of a television and American legend. CNN founder Ted Turner has died at the age of 87. Turner, born in Cincinnati, Ohio, made his fortune first through advertising in the state of Georgia and then made his way into cable television, where he made a fortune. On the seas as a sailor, as a baseball owner for the Atlanta Braves, he was an American trailblazer. Ted Turner, dead at the age of 87.

Later in the 10 o’clock hour, Hemmer and Perino had more praise for the late CNN founder. The conversation continued:

HEMMER: I was just thinking, you know, it’s– he was a giant in that industry, in many different industries, actually, and like, who would you compare him to today? Because you think about the tech titans we have in the tech world, I think it’s a similar comparison. But is he like an Elon Musk, or like, what is he with his brash personality and willing to say just about, I don’t know, anything at any time? PERINO: And we didn’t mention he was restaurateur, right? He had the bison out west in Ted’s steakhouse. So, may he rest in peace. An American pioneer and legend.

Watch above via Fox News.

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