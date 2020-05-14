Joe Scarborough doesn’t understand why television personalities Jimmy Kimmel and Chuck Todd appear to be held to a much higher standard of honesty than President Donald Trump.

“It is interesting. Donald Trump plays by his own rules, plays by his own set of facts, makes them up, lies repeatedly, over 18,000 lies,” Scarborough opened Thursday Morning. “The media online, on TV, they don’t call him out on his 18,000 lies.

The Morning Joe co-host then turned to a Jimmy Kimmel segment that suggested Mike Pence wanted to carry empty boxes for the camera (which was later explained as a Vice Presidential joke) and Chuck Todd airing an edited clip of AG Bill Barr defending the DOJ’s recent decision on Michael Flynn.

“When the press makes a mistake…when Jimmy Kimmel tweets a video,” then later “Chuck Todd does something over the weekend. These people that ignored the 18,000 lies, and all the lies he did on Monday at the press conference, and the racist statements, they get their anti-anti-Trump fainting couches.”

Scarborough then cited an unnamed Republican individual who he respects who lamented Kimmel and Todd’s ostensible gaffes. “Oh, what are we going to do? Jimmy Kimmel and Chuck Todd, what are we going to do? This is the wrong time, the middle of Trump’s”

“Wait a second, hold on,” Scarborough reacted “Hold on. There’s sort of this falling into this moral equivalency bull you know what, this B.S.”

