President Donald Trump kicked off Mother’s Day with a tweetstorm, RTing a lot of posts from political allies about the Michael Flynn case and taking shots at Jimmy Kimmel and CNN’s Brian Stelter.

Most of the tweets were Trump sharing others railing against the Flynn case, top officials involved in the case, and even a tweet from Fox News’ Shannon Bream hinting at a “bombshell” coming soon. As a sampling:

At one point, Trump retweeted a report on Kimmel apologizing for a debunked claim about Mike Pence carrying empty PPE boxes for a stunt. Kimmel tweeted a few days ago, “it would appear that @vp was joking about carrying empty boxes for a staged publicity stunt. The full video reveals that he was carrying full boxes for a staged publicity stunt. My apologies. I know how dearly this administration values truth.”

Trump — who swiped at Kimmel last week over something different — tweeted today, “More Fake News, this time from Jimmy Kimmel’s last place show!”

More Fake News, this time from Jimmy Kimmel’s last place show! https://t.co/qlgbsz36EC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

Trump also swiped at Stelter after Stelter opened his show chastising the president and the conservative media for an “obsession” with the Flynn case in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dan Bongino tweeted that “CNN coffee-boy George Costanza is melting down because the conspiracy theories he has been pushing for years have entirely fallen apart.” The president RT’d Bongino and added, “[email protected] is just a poor man’s lapdog for AT&T!”

.@brianstelter is just a poor man’s lapdog for AT&T! https://t.co/nwDRFvym0P — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

Both Kimmel and Stelter responded by pointing out today is Mother’s Day:

Go make Melania brunch. https://t.co/ZenUXrcXSS — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 10, 2020

This was tweet or RT #88 from the president today… Mother's Day. https://t.co/ymyImcufCW — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 10, 2020

