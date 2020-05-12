Meet the Press host Chuck Todd addressed the blowback his show ignited this past Sunday when he called out Bill Barr’s explanation for dropping the Michael Flynn case, apologizing for airing a truncated clip of the Attorney General that left out key context.

Todd, who was off Meet the Press Daily on Monday, circled back to the moment in the middle of Tuesday’s show after a stormy 48 hours. After his past Sunday’s Meet the Press episode, Todd was quickly called out by the Justice Department spokesperson, who pointed out that the show omitted part of a recent CBS News interview where Barr did, in fact, address his rule of law justifications for dropping the Flynn case. The outrage over Todd’s falsely premised attack on Barr spiraled outward throughout the rest of the day, culminating on Monday with President Donald Trump calling for NBC to fire the MTP host.

“Before we go to break, I wanted to talk for a moment about something that occurred on Sunday’s edition of Meet the Press,” Todd said. “During the program, we had a soundbite from a CBS News interview with the Attorney General Bill Barr. In the bite we aired, he was asked how he thinks the history of his decision to end the prosecution of the former national security adviser Michael Flynn will be written. Mr. Barr answered quote: ‘History is written by the winners, so it largely depends on who is writing the history.'”

“In full version he went onto say ‘But I think a fair history would say it was a good decision because it upheld the rule of law,'” Todd then acknowledged, before explaining that his show did not intentionally cut Barr’s entire answer. “We did not edit that out. That was not our edit. We didn’t include it because we only saw the shorter of two clips that CBS did air. We should have looked at both and checked for a full transcript, a mistake I wish we hadn’t made and that I hadn’t made. The second part of the attorney general’s answer would have put it in the proper context. Had I seen that part, I would not have framed the conversation the way I did. And I am obviously have very sorry for that mistake and we strive to do better going forward.”

