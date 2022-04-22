Joe Scarborough Says GOP Using ‘Pedophile’ Slurs As Way to ‘Other’ White Christian Moms Like They do Muslims and Hispanics

The latest target of the Republican Party is White Christian suburban moms, according to Joe Scarborough of Morning Joe.

During a discussion on Florida and the current culture wars between liberals and conservatives, Scarborough threw out his theory that the GOP is attempting to turn White suburban moms into “others” with accusations of pedophilia. He brought up as an example Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D) recently pushing back after a Republican colleague referred to her as a groomer in a fundraising email.

White Christian mothers represent the latest political enemy as the Republican Party is embroiled in multiple cultural battles, Scarborough said, including Florida’s potentially expensive feud between Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis, which itself stems back to the debate over a new parental rights law barring classroom discussion about gender identity and sexual orientation in grades kindergarten through third grade. McMorrow and other Democrats are being called “groomers” by some on the right over their opposition to that law.

Most don’t agree with such things being taught at such a young age, Scarborough argued on Friday, but it’s being used as a political tool to wage culture wars. Stripping Disney of its special district status is one of those battles.

“They’re desperate to make White Christian, suburban moms the other,” Scarborough said of the GOP, a party he says he is now a former member of. “So how do they do it? Because they can’t call a Michigan senator, who is a White Christian, suburban mom, the other by her lifestyle, by her upbringing as they do with Hispanics, as they do with Muslims, as they do with Black Americans. So what do they do? They accuse her of pedophilia.”

Scarborough said it was “sickening” and claimed anyone who breaks ranks with Republicans on Donald Trump or any cultural issue will be labeled a pedophile, though he mainly relied on McMorrow’s recent viral disagreement as proof of this theory.

Scarborough’s focus on “White Christian suburban moms” came only days after McMorrow appeared on Morning Joe and made an explicitly demographic rallying cry, claiming more white women like herself are needed to stand up against “hateful rhetoric.”

“The response has been overwhelming and my hope is that other white women like me who are doing okay are the ones to stand up and put an end to this because it won’t, unless we do it,” she said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com