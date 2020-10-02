Joe Scarborough: Trump’s Positive Covid Test Delays Amy Coney Barrett Nomination Process ‘Two or Three Weeks’

as

The impact of President Donald Trump testing positive for Covid-19 continues to reveal itself over the next few days. Still, Joe Scarborough suggests that the nomination process of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will likely be delayed two or three weeks.

As AP’s Jonathan Lemire reports, a Washington D.C. fundraiser and Florida rally planned for Friday have already been canceled as part of the necessary quarantine of President Trump to abate the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

But it’s a potential delay of Judge Barrett’s confirmation process, which has been based out of the White House, that has the more significant consequences. Hope Hicks and many other top White House officials have been in close contact with President Trump as Judge Barrett meets with several Senators.

Scarborough wondered aloud if the Supreme Court Nominee and GOP leader Mitch McConnell have been exposed to the virus and if so, will they need to quarantine for 10 to 14 days as a result. He then asserted that contract trying will surely push hearings back “at least two weeks, at least three weeks.”

Why is this potentially huge? GOP leaders have long asserted that the majority party should express the will of the people in the Senate. But if a vote gets delayed until after a November 3rd election day and a Democratic majority takes over the Senate, and a Democratic candidate gets elected president, will Mitch McConnell insist on respecting the will of the people?

