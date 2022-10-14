Joe Scarborough Warns Democrats: ‘Be Concerned’ About ‘All the Murders, the Chaos’ in Philly Ahead of Midterms

MSNBC Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough warned Democrats to “be concerned” about the issue of crime in Philadelphia ahead of the midterms.

Returning from a break during Friday’s show, a live shot of Philadelphia was shown.

“The City of Brotherly Love,” said Scarborough.

“Yes it is,” said co-hots Mika Brzezinski.

“Yeah,” said Scarborough, who went on to note that there’s “a lot of crime” in Philadelphia.

Scarborough mocked progressives who get defensive when the issue of crime in American cities.

“Every time you bring that up, Progressives are like, ‘Oh it’s just as dangerous in Manhattan, Kansas than it is …,” he said. “No, it’s not.”

“And if you’re a Democrat, you need to be concerned, all of the murders, the chaos in the city, you know, our CIA buddy, Marc, guy with a long last name that starts with ‘p,’” he added, referring to Marc Polymeropoulos.

“He’s been in the most dangerous parts of the world in the CIA, he now drives around with Philly cops. They’re demoralized, said he fears for his life more in Philadelphia than he ever did in the most dangerous parts of Afghanistan,” said Scarborough. “And why does this matter?”

Scarborough went on to say that while downtown Philadelphia “will go Democratic,” as “it always does,” it is “the Philly suburbs that had been breaking Democratic. Right now they’re starting to feel like New Yorkers felt in ’88, ’89.”

Scarborough labeled what’s happening in Philadelphia as “chaos” even if Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says otherwise.

“Let him go out to Bucks County and explain how everything is safe and wonderful in philly. It’s going to impact this race,” he said. “I don’t know if [GOP Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet] Oz wins, but it’s going to keep it a lot closer than it should be.”

As of Oct. 13, there have been 429 homicides in Philadelphia in 2022, just three fewer homicides than the number of them at this point in 2021.

Watch above via MSNBC.

