The set of CNN New Day took umbrage at comments made by President Donald Trump during Wednesday night’s political rally in which he joked that recently deceased John Dingell may not be looking down from heaven, but instead “looking up” from hell. The President also called out the grieving widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell, suggesting that she did not support the president’s efforts despite a state-sponsored memorial service.

Co-host Alisyn Camerota read Rep. Dingell’s statement on air which was followed by comments made by CNN contributor Joe Lockhart and reporter Kaitlyn Collins. But it was the searing commentary of co-host John Berman that earned the headline pull quote here.

In a clearly somber tone of a gravely disappointed parent, Berman noted that he didn’t think President Trump’s attack “is about Politics or honesty. I think it’s about humanity.”

“I don’t think there is anything smaller that you can do than criticizing or attacking someone who has died. And the president does it all the time. Does it with John McCain, now John Dingell. It is cowardly,” Berman said, adding “You attack someone who’s dead because they can’t fight back. And we’ve seen this from the president again and again.”

Watch above via CNN.

