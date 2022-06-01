‘Johnny! Johnny!’ Fans Cheer For Depp As Jury Rules in His Favor at Defamation Trial

After the verdict was read in the high-profile defamation trial between former spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the crowd outside the courthouse could be heard cheering and chanting “Johnny! Johnny!”

Fox News correspondent Mark Meredith reported from outside the Virginia courthouse on Wednesday and explained the mood.

“A lot of the fans who have been out there all afternoon in 90-degree heat are probably going to be disappointed. Because Johnny Depp is not in that courtroom. He was in the U.K. over the weekend,” Meredith said.

“He was not there in court as the verdict was read. But, I was told the second people learned the news that the jury ruled in favor of Depp, cheers broke out and people were very excited,” he continued.

“You can see on the left side of the screen, the people cheering as the news broke out. Probably listening to live streams as it was happening. But again, Depp was not there in the courtroom after you heard them chanting, ‘Johnny, Johnny,’” Meredith continued.

“We’ll see if his legal team has any reaction or if Depp himself says anything while he’s overseas,” he added.

Meredith read a statement from Heard in which she blasted “the power, influence and sway of [her] ex-husband.”

“So Amber Heard still coming out swinging after this ruling, already saying she’s sad that she lost this case and sadder still that has to lost her right as an American to speak freely and openly,” Meredith said at the beginning of the segment.

The jury ruled that Heard had defamed Depp in an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post and awarded him $15 million in damages. The jury also found in favor of Heard, saying one of Depp’s lawyers had defamed the actress and awarding her $2 million in damages.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

