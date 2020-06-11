General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, apologized for taking part in President Donald Trump’s photo-op at the St. Johns Episcopal Church last week, in a stunning dissent from one of the administration’s top military advisers.

Milley made his comments in a prerecorded commencement address for the National Defense University’s graduation ceremony. In his remarks, Milley expressed regret for his involvement in last week’s incident where Trump and several of his top officials walked to the church for a photo-op just after the D.C. police forcefully cleared protesters against police brutality from outside the White House.

As many of you saw the result of the photograph of me in Lafayette Square last week, that sparked a national debate about the role of the military in civil society. I should not have been there. My presence in that moment, and in that environment, created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics. As a commissioned, uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from and I sincerely hope we can all learn from it. We who wear the cloth of our nation come from the people of our nation. We must hold dear the principal of an apolitical military that is so deeply rooted in the very essence of our republic.

Milley also provided numerous remarks in support of protests for racial justice in recent days.

Trump drew widespread condemnation over the church visit, with most critics slamming him for using the house of worship as a political prop after munitions and tear gas was used on mostly-peaceful protesters. Milley’s remarks come after Defense Secretary Mark Esper distanced himself from his involvement in the photo-op by claiming he didn’t realize what was happening when they walked out of the White House last week.

Watch above, via Fox News.

