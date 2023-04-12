Jon Stewart Blasts Trump Defenders Crying ‘Selective Prosecution’: ‘He’s in the Tier Where You Get the Platinum Arraignment Package!’

Jon Stewart ripped into those claiming Donald Trump is being selectively targeted for prosecution following his indictment in New York.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was behind a recent indictment in which Trump is accused of multiple felonies tied to him allegedly covering up hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair. On top of this, he has a number of other mounting legal woes including probes into his handling of classified materials and his actions leading up to the January 6 Capitol riot.

Stewart said on his Apple TV+ series that Trump’s trip to New York to actually be indicted was perfect proof of the “privilege” he’s carried through all of his legal troubles.

“Trump has used privilege and wealth to protect himself from legal accountability at every turn,” Stewart said. “He has lived his entire adult life in the space betwixt illegal and unethical. He’s in the tier where you get the platinum arraignment package! No cuffs, no mugshot, all you can fingerprint ink. You think regular people get to surround themselves with a meat shield of henchmen to go to prison in their place?”

The comedian then showed images of current and former Trump allies who have ended up on the wrong side of the law, like Michael Cohen, Steve Bannon, and Roger Stone.

Stewart doesn’t think the recent indictment will be the downfall of the former president as he’s navigated prosecution before, citing a court-ordered $2 million settlement Trump paid in 2019 after being accused of misusing charity funds. That $2 million equates approximately to “15 to 16 porn star hushings,” Stewart joked.

The host then played clips of people like Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) referring to the “selective prosecution” of Trump.

“When you’re in the good tier, you can do whatever you want,” Stewart said about Trump “In fact, you might even be president — twice!”

