Jonah Goldberg Loses It on Anti-McCarthy Holdouts, Says They’re Smelling ‘Their Own Farts’ and Getting ‘High’

CNN political commentator Jonah Goldberg offered some colorful analysis of the ongoing drama in the House of Representatives.

On Wednesday night the House narrowly voted to adjourn until Thursday when members will again try to select the next speaker of the House. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who was the favorite going into the voting, failed to reach the necessary 218 votes to become speaker in six straight votes.

McCarthy could only afford to lose four members of his 222-seat conference, but instead, there have been 20 defections. Among them are some of the more vocal Republicans, such as Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX).

It is the first time since 1923 that the House has failed to choose a leader on the first ballot.

“There is this widespread myth among many of my conservative brethren that being electable makes you more moderate, that being electable makes you part of the establishment,” Goldberg said. “There is no frickin’ establishment! If there was an establishment, this wouldn’t be happening.”

He went on to say former President Donald Trump controls the GOP.

“Donald Trump is the establishment of the Republican Party to the extent there’s an establishment,” Goldberg continued. “But Kevin McCarthy would be – by almost any objective measure – one of the two or three most conservative Republican speakers in U.S. History, at least for the last 100 years.”

Goldberg concluded, “This idea that being part of the establishment makes you a RINO squish loser is this fantasy that these guys are getting high on, on their own farts and in Fox green rooms. It’s nonsense. This is how you turn what should be a majority party into a minority party.”

Watch above via CNN.

