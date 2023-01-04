House Descends into Chaos in Closing Minutes of Tight Vote on Whether to Force Seventh Speaker Vote
Members of the U.S. House of Representatives shouted over one another Wednesday night when a seventh vote to decide who will become speaker was delayed until Thursday.
After six rounds of voting on Tuesday and Wednesday, Kevin McCarthy failed to receive a majority of votes to be elected speaker. The House voted to adjourn until Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.
It was reported as members entered the chamber that McCarthy did not want another vote Wednesday as he and his allies attempt to flip more than a dozen House Republicans needed to elect him.
Just after 8:20 p.m. ET, the lawmakers voted to adjourn until noon ET on Thursday. As the voting closed, the House floor descended into chaotic yelling with some members appearing to boo.
When a motion to adjourn passed by a razor-thin 216-214 margin with four Republicans voting with Democrats to force a vote for speaker, chaos briefly ensued.
Commenting on CNN, host Anderson Cooper said, “If you are confused at home, I think there’s many people confused on the floor of Congress as well – particularly even the clerk right now seems somewhat baffled by what is going on.”
The four Republicans who voted with all Democrats to force a seventh vote for speaker were Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Elijah Crane (R-AZ).
Until a speaker is chosen, The House cannot conduct even the most basic of business, as even incumbent members cannot be sworn in.
