Jordan Peterson Doubles Down on Attacking Elliot Page, Says He Would’ve Left Them Alone ‘If She Hadn’t Been Parading Her New Abs’

Psychologist and podcast host Jordan Peterson doubled down on his attacks toward actor Elliot Page after being suspended from Twitter for similar comments.

Peterson had previously tweeted, “Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician.” Twitter took down the tweet and suspended Peterson from his account for violating the site’s rules against “hateful conduct.”

He spoke with Kyle Kulinski for his podcast Krystal Kyle & Friends and the conversation quickly turned to the topic of Page.

“I do have a question about that specific tweet that did get you in trouble,” Kulinski said.

“Well, I don’t know if it got me in trouble, you know, I don’t think I’m in trouble, Twitter banned me, but I don’t consider that trouble,” Peterson said defiantly.

“So my question is the physician really criminal? If you agree that adults can decide to transition, then why would the physician be criminal? Don’t adults have that right? If they want to transition,” Kulinski added.

“Not everything legal isn’t criminal. And do they have that right. See, I would’ve left Ellen page alone if she hadn’t been parading her new abs in a fashion magazine. How many kids do you think she con convinced to convert, one? A Thousand?” Peterson said.

“I wanna respond to that. I think that with the trans community, it’s very similar to the gay community where back, when that first became a big issue, people thought, ‘Oh, if we talk about it, if it’s in magazines or whatever, we’re promoting kids to go down that path.’ But really what happened is people are who they are. They’re gay … So I don’t think you’re promoting people to do,” Kulinski added.

“No, that’s not what happened. You’re completely wrong. You’re utterly wrong,” Peterson said, getting visibly annoyed.

