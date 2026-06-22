Ben Shapiro Pummels JD Vance for Getting ‘Dunked’ on By Iran: ‘Never Seen a Weaker… Republican’

Ben Shapiro went absolutely — well, nuclear — on Vice President JD Vance for his “humiliating” performance in Switzerland last weekend, where he was working to hammer out a deal with leaders from Iran and other Middle East countries.

The conservative pundit said on his Monday show that Vance came across like a pathetic wimp who was too busy sucking up to terrorist countries to realize the United States actually calls the shots.

“Vance spent the weekend looking weak in front of the Qataris, the Pakistanis, and most of all, the Iranians,” Shapiro said. “In fact, I’ve never seen a weaker look from a Republican politician. It is not peace through strength. IT is war through weakness.”

Shapiro said he understood that President Donald Trump and his administration want the war to end and to have the Strait of Hormuz opened so that the price of oil goes down.

He also complimented Trump for his tough talk towards Iran over the weekend, when he told Fox News that if Iran’s theocratic leaders shut down the Strait, they will not have their “f*cking country” much longer.

Shapiro said Trump remains “America First”… but that Vance’s performance certainly wasn’t.

He said Vance was routinely “dunked on” by the Middle Eastern leaders during the summit, and pointed to a picture Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani posted as one glaring example. The picture showed Vance typing on a computer as Al Thani appeared to give him directions, while Jared Kushner looked on.

Shapiro said it was telling that Al Thani — whom he called a “cardboard cutout” for Iran – posted the picture, but not Vance.

“Is this what ‘America First’ looks like? Seriously?” Shapiro asked.

Shapiro’s lambasting of Vance came after the vice president hailed the meeting. Vance said on Monday the U.S. made “major” progress towards a lasting deal with Iran during the weekend summit.

“This is probably what we’re most excited about as Americans,” Vance said. “The Iranians have agreed to invite IAEA inspectors back into their country. That is a major milestone for the American people, and the first step in permanently denuclearizing or permanently ending a nuclear weapons program in Iran. And that’s exactly what we wanted to do. That’s exactly what we asked to happen.”

He later told reporters the Iranians can be “extremely confusing” when it comes to negotiating, but that he believed “good progress” was made.

Shapiro did not buy it.

He said Iran would likely continue to “jerk” around the U.S. because of his soft approach — which he said made no sense, considering the U.S. pummeled Iran during the war.

“This is like going to a meeting with the Japanese and bowing before them between Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Like, we clocked the hell out of them. What are we doing here?”

Watch above.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!