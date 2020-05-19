The View host Joy Behar scolded Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) on Tuesday for taking hydroxychloroquine to battle the coronavirus, saying, “I can’t believe anyone with a brain would take that stuff.”

Kelly was on The View to discuss his decision to file a lawsuit against Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf for keeping the country closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite surviving Covid-19 himself.

Host Whoopi Goldberg questioned why Kelly would want to reopen the state if he knew how devastating the coronavirus could be, to which he explained that some areas of Pennsylvania have barely been affected by the virus and that the state should reopen with safety measures in place.

“And by the way, I did take hydroxychloroquine. I took it very early. My doctor prescribed it for me and I got through the coronavirus,” he then admitted. “But once you get back on your feet, I think it’s just who we are as a people. We want to get back to work. We want to get outside. We want to be able to see people.”

Kelly then discussed his symptoms, adding that he first thought he had a bad case of the flu, but once he tested positive for the coronavirus, he was prescribed the antibiotic Zithromax along with hydroxychloroquine, which he believes reduced the effects of the virus.

“Did you just say that you took the hydroxychloroquine? My sound is a little weird,” Behar asked. “Wow. I can’t believe anybody with a brain would take that stuff, but you seem like an intelligent guy. You’re a representative in Congress. Why would you take that drug? There are terrible consequences.”

Kelly noted the show is called The View for a reason, adding that he took safe doses of the drug after his doctor prescribed it.

Hydroxychloroquine has been a prominent topic in the media after President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that he had been taking the controversial treatment for more than a week.

Watch above, via ABC.

