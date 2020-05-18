President Donald Trump said he has taken hydroxychloroquine for the last week and a half and “feels fine,” he said in the White House Monday afternoon. When asked what led him to take the unproven drug which the FDA has warned against, Trump said, “Here’s my evidence: I get a lot of positive calls about it.”

“I’ve taken it for one-and-a-half weeks now,” Trump said. “And I’m still here. I’m still here.”

Hydroxychloroquine first garnered attention when Elon Musk tweeted about it on March 16. Trump first mentioned the drug on April 5 and asked, “What do you have to lose? What do I know? I’m not a doctor. I’m not a doctor. But I have common sense.” A day later, it was revealed Fox News’ Laura Ingraham met with the President with her “medical cabinet” to promote the unproved drug.

Dr. Rick Bright, who filed an official whistleblower complaint and testified Thursday, claimed he was booted from his job for questioning hydroxychloroquine. On Monday, Trump also claimed that Bright was the one who approved hydroxychloroquine.

Last week, two separate studies from France and China found “no benefit” of the drug, including the latter evaluating more adverse reactions than positive.

Watch above, via Fox News.

