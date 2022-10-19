Joy Reid Claims ‘Jim Crow’ Governor Ron DeSantis Wants to Make It as ‘Hard as Possible’ for Black People to Vote

MSNBC’s Joy Reid likened Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) to a Jim Crow leader who wants to make it harder for Black people to vote in his state.

The ReidOut host opened Wednesday’s show by sharing her opinion on the state of the political landscape in Florida.

Reid branded DeSantis as a racist, and also likened conservative state lawmakers who support his agenda to “Orwellian” stooges:

We begin tonight with Florida, which I would argue, even with Texas existing, has emerged as the modern state in this country that comes the closest to a modern-day version of Jim Crow. Just hear me out. If there’s a state that better exemplifies the rot of MAGA Republican rule than the state of Florida that the governor has named, in very Orwellian fashion, the “Free State of Florida,” I honestly don’t know what it is.

“Florida has it all,” she added. “A law banning gay people from declaring their existence at school. Teachers can get fired for it. A law against anti-racist policies at work. Like, you have to let the racism be in the workplace, or else.”

Reid complained under DeSantis’ leadership, Floridians are banning books and forcing “Christian education propaganda” on students in public schools.

She then claimed DeSantis’ motivation is to make it nearly impossible for Black people to cast ballots.

“[There is] a concerted effort to make it as hard as possible for anyone who might vote for the out-of-power party, the Democrats, hashtag, Black people, to vote, or to have representative districts,” she said. “Florida’s Jim Crow redux governor Ron Desantis even has his own office of election crimes.”

Reid aired viral footage of several Floridians who were arrested recently for alleged voter fraud. Some of those taken into custody were confused by what they had done wrong, as were their arresting officers in some cases.

DeSantis announced in August his new Office of Election Crimes and Security had made 20 arrests. Many of those jailed were barred from voting over previous felony convictions, but some were apparently under the belief their rights had been restored.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

