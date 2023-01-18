Joy Reid Says Marjorie Taylor Greene on Oversight Committee Might as Well be ‘Jefferson Davis’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid likened Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to Confederate President Jefferson Davis Wednesday while complaining about her committee assignments.

Reid argued Greene’s spots on high-profile committees means the “insurrection is complete” in a reference to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

“Harassing Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg was one of the many things that got her kicked off her committees in the last Congresses,” Reid said during her opening monologue. “But that’s water under the bridge now that she’s one of Kevin McCarthy’s biggest backers.

Reid added Greene’s new committee appointments are “alarming,” given her public statements. The host connected Greene to White nationalist Nick Fuentes and the QAnon conspiracy.

As she introduced guests Charles Blow of the New York Times and MSNBC analyst and former GOP congressman Francis Rooney, Reid said:

This is the completion of the insurrection. This is as if Jefferson Davis was made the chairman of the Senate Oversight Committee or placed in charge of the United States Senate or the House. This is placing literally the

confederates in charge of the union.

Asked for his thoughts, Blow responded, “I am no fan of Jefferson Davis, but Marjorie Taylor Greene is no Jefferson Davis.”

Blow added Greene is a “hollow shell of a person” who correctly believes “theatrics get her attention and attention makes her money.”

Greene has been given spots on the Oversight and Accountability Committee and the Homeland Security Committee. The latter will almost certainly use its power in the coming congressional term to investigate Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

