Joy Reid Slams Justices for Striking Down Vaxx Mandate: ‘They Should all Have Right-Wing Talk Radio Shows’

Joy Reid attacked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday after its conservative justices voted to strike down President Joe Biden’s Covid vaccine and testing mandate for large employers in a 6-3 decision.

The court ruled that the executive branch could not use the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to compel large employers to mandate vaccines or regular tests for workers.

Reid discussed the decision with MSNBC contributor and attorney Neal Katyal on The ReidOut.

“The administration had made an estimate that, it would, that the mandate would result in 22 million people getting vaccinated and prevent 250,000 hospitalizations,” Reid said. “The usual six voted the way we would expect them to vote, the six right-wingers. At this point, Neal, have they not just simply stated, by their actions, that they are more in favor of right-wing politics, the kind of DeSantis-style right-wing politics, than they are in favor of saving lives? They don’t care if that causes less people to die, clearly.”

Katyal, who is a former deputy solicitor general of the United States, was more measured in his criticism of the court, but he nonetheless shared some harsh words over the ruling.

“Joy, I do think this is a really dark day for the court and for the country,” Katyal said. “And, you know, today’s Supreme Court machine is kind of like the Kyrsten Sinema of Supreme Court opinions.”

Katyal then told Reid that he had lost a case in front of the Supreme Court about veterans benefits earlier in the day.

“I have to ask you very quickly,” she said. “What did they do to veteran’s benefits? Very quickly?”

Katyal responded, “It’s the Social Security benefits. They cut them back for a certain category of veterans today.”

Reid responded by saying the court’s conservative justices should consider starting careers as talk radio hosts:

Of course. Of course. At this point, Neal, it is hard to think of them as anything other than right-wing ideologues. They should all have right-wing talk radio shows. They are not justices in the great tradition of Supreme Court justices. They’re just politicians. As far as I’m concerned, I see nothing what they’re doing that I can possibly respect. It’s sad what’s happening to this country.

