Judy Woodruff Confronts Pence on Ukraine: Did Mention of Biden in Call ‘Raise a Red Flag With You?’

Judy Woodruff spoke with Vice President Mike Pence on PBS NewsHour tonight and pressed him on Ukraine and the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

WATCH: @JudyWoodruff challenges Vice President Pence's assertion that the information that lead to the impeachment inquiry against President trump was based off "leaks" pic.twitter.com/ob0PnBlh4Z — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) October 28, 2019

Woodruff brought up new reporting on how the White House was told in May about President Volodymyr Zelensky‘s concerns about a “pressure campaign” from Rudy Giuliani and Gordon Sondland.

Pence pointed to Zelensky’s public statements and said Trump did nothing wrong.

Woodruff asked if it was wrong for Trump to bring up Biden in his call with Zelensky. Pence said Trump made it clear this was about “looking to the past” and argued the call was “greatly distorted” by the whistleblower.

Woodruff noted how more details have come out since then, including the much-discussed testimony from Bill Taylor. She asked Pence if the mention of Trump’s potential 2020 challenger in the call “raise[d] a red flag for you” before noting Taylor’s testimony.

Pence dismissed the leaks coming out of the hearings thus far. Woodruff noted how some of the serious revelations that came out were from Taylor’s full opening statement.

The vice president said they should “release the entire record” and scolded the Democrats for how they’ve been conducting the impeachment inquiry.

You can watch above, via PBS.

