Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was “making” her Medicare For All plan “up” during an interview with PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff, Friday.

“So, I wanted to ask you: healthcare. Elizabeth Warren today put out an estimate for the cost of her Medicare For All plan, she put it at around twenty trillion over a number of years, in the past the estimates have been twenty-four trillion,” stated Woodruff, as Biden smirked. “She’s talking about making it up with the difference of targeted defense spending cuts, a wealth tax, cracking down on tax evaders.”

Biden replied, “She’s making it up.”

“Look, nobody thinks it’s twenty trillion dollars. It’s between thirty and forty trillion dollars. Every major independent study that’s gone out there, that’s taken a look at this. There’s no way,” he continued. “Even Bernie, who talks about the need to raise middle class taxes, he can’t even meet the cost of it. Look, we don’t have to go that route. All we have to do is go back, restore ObamaCare, make it provide a public option… further subsidize the ability to get on a gold plan.”

“My plan will cost about 750 billion over ten years. We can pay for that,” Biden concluded. “It does not cost 3.4 trillion per year, and it can be done now, not in four years, not in eight years, not in ten years like you’re talking about.”

You can watch above, via PBS.

