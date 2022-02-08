Fox News Guest Upset That Capitol Police Officers ‘Were Attacking Protestors’ on Jan. 6

Conservative pundit Julie Kelly appeared on Tuesday’s Ingraham Angle and said Speaker Nancy Pelosi is using the Capitol Police to target Republican lawmakers.

Her appearance on Fox News came a couple hours after Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) claimed on Tucker Carlson Tonight that Capitol Police had snooped around his office. Nehls initially made the claim earlier in the day on Twitter, saying that police “illegally” entered his office Nov. 20 without his knowledge and “photographed confidential legislative products.”

Nehls further alleged that two days, later “three intelligence officers attempted to enter my office while the House was in recess.” He claimed that these officers were dressed as construction workers and encountered an aide, who was questioned. He concluded that Pelosi is targeting him because he’s been critical of her and the police “about their handling of January 6th, the death of Ashli Babbitt and the subsequent SHAM investigation.”

The Capitol Police chief issued a statement in response:

The weekend before Thanksgiving, one of our vigilant officers spotted the Congressman’s door was wide open. That Monday, USCP personnel personally followed up with the Congressman’s staff and determined no investigation or further action of any kind was needed. No case investigation was ever initiated or conducted into the Representative or his staff.

Laura Ingraham played a clip of Nehls rehashing his allegations and asked Kelly, “Do you agree with that assessment that it’s Pelosi targeting him?”

Kelly responded in the affirmative and claimed that Capitol police attacked “protestors”:

Absolutely, and she has been using the Capitol Police, she used them on January 6th. In some instances, they were attacking protesters. In other instances, they were letting hundreds of them into the building. Congress doled over $2 billion to them in emergency supplemental funds that, now I guess they’re using to expand this intelligence unit. But look, this is part of Capitol Police, the [January 6] committee, the justice department – as I write about in my book – all working collaboratively together to use this four hour disturbance on Capitol Hill as a pretext to unleash this war on terror against Americans on the political right, and this goes from everyone from Donald Trump to congressmen down to regular Americans who walked into the building for 10 or 15 minutes.

The Capitol Police union said that more than 100 officers were injured during the storming of the Capitol, where last year supporters of Donald Trump tried to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in a violent insurrection.

One officer died after suffering strokes on Jan. 7 – one day after he was doused with what appeared to be bear spray by one of the aforementioned “protestors.”

Watch above via Fox News.

