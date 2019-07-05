The new jobs report is in and it looks like the numbers reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics are blasting through expectations.

The report for June shows that U.S. employers added 224,000 jobs last month after Wall Street economists reportedly predicted only 160,000. This seems to be a significant rebound from May when only 72,000 new positions were added to the national economy.

The report goes on to say unemployment numbers are mostly the same, only ticking up slightly from last month to 3.7 percent. Labor force participation rates are also mostly the same at 62.9 percent, but while average hourly earnings have increased by 3.1 percent over the last year, Bloomberg says this figure is slightly beneath expectations.

The new figures come as the White House has been pressuring the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates amid signs of an economic slowdown. It also remains to be seen what sort of impact this will have on the stock market and the Trump Administration’s ongoing trade war with China.

