FOCUS! Trump Bizarrely Obsesses on Bill Maher Feud as Brutal Jobs Report Lands



President Donald Trump spent part of Friday morning flooding his Truth Social account with links to articles about his ongoing feud with comedian Bill Maher, a burst of activity that landed just minutes after a bruising new jobs report rattled Washington.

In a rapid-fire series of posts, Trump shared EIGHT stories highlighting his criticism of Maher following a private White House dinner earlier this year.

The links came from outlets across the ideological spectrum, including Deadline, HuffPost, Newsmax, TheBlaze, and Variety. Each article focused on Trump’s recent comments dismissing the dinner with the HBO host as “a complete waste of time” and branding Maher a “highly overrated lightweight.”

The posts appeared at nearly the same timestamp on Truth Social, suggesting the president queued up several links and pushed them out in a single burst. The effect was unmistakable. Trump’s feed quickly became a curated stack of media coverage about his spat with Maher.

The timing drew attention because the posts arrived as Washington was digesting a grim economic headline. The Labor Department’s latest jobs report showed weaker-than-expected employment growth, raising fresh concerns about the strength of the labor market and the broader economy.

The Dow Jones index is down roughly 700 points in just the first hours of trading, fueled also in part by soaring gas prices following the US and Israel attack on Iran.

Of course, politicians often use social media to frame economic news or reassure markets when troubling data lands. Trump chose a different path. Within minutes of the report’s release, his timeline pivoted toward a three-week-old media feud for reasons that remain unclear.

The Maher clash traces back to a White House dinner that the comedian later discussed on his HBO show. Maher described the meeting in a way that irritated Trump, who responded with a lengthy Truth Social post blasting the host and comparing him unfavorably to late-night rivals Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert.

Friday’s posts resurrected that fight in emphatic fashion. Trump did not add fresh commentary to the articles he shared. The headlines did the work for him, repeating variations of the same theme: the president slamming Maher and dismissing the dinner as a waste of time.

For observers of Trump’s social media habits, the episode fit a familiar pattern. When a narrative catches his attention, he tends to amplify it repeatedly until it dominates his feed. On Friday morning, that narrative was not the economy, the markets, or the latest data point out of the Labor Department.

It was Bill Maher.

