Fox Business’s David Asman marveled at the latest jobs report while putting out the news on Friday morning, noting the numbers doubled expectations.

Asman, filling in for Stuart Varney on Varney & Co. on Friday, opened the show with May’s jobs report.

The economy added 172,000 jobs for the month while unemployment remained steady at 4.3 percent, according to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Fox Business noted that economists polled by LSEG predicted a job market gain of around 85,000.

Asman report:

Good morning, I’m David Asman in for Stuart Varney. Wow, is all I can say! A strong economy with a lot of hiring going on. Twice as much as what was expected. 172,000 jobs added in May and the unemployment rate holding steady at 4.3 percent.

Asman went on to the stock market, where news was a bit more mixed than the jobs report.

Futures reacting mixed. At first the markets took it as very bad news, then the Dow went up above 50 in pre-market activity. Now it’s holding at about 14 to the positive side. But both the S&P and the NASDAQ are down. Look at the NASDAQ, down 426 in pre-market.

According to the jobs report, manufacturing added 7,000 jobs in May, while local and federal government hires accounted for more than 50,000 jobs. Health care and social assistance also saw a combined raise of 47,000.

The months of April and March were also revised with the latest report. April was revised from a 123,000-job gain to 177,000, and March was revised from 190,000 to 202,000.

Watch above via Fox Business.

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