Labor Department Cancels Release of Much-Anticipated October Jobs Report

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Wednesday that it will not publish a jobs report for the month of October.

On Wednesday afternoon, a revision was made on BLS’s website confirming that the employment situation data for October 2025 would not be released. The previously scheduled release date was November 7. In its statement, the BLS appeared to blame the government shutdown for the bureau’s inability to collect household data:

BLS will not publish an October 2025 Employment Situation news release. Establishment survey data from the Current Employment Statistics survey for October 2025 will be published with the November 2025 data. Household survey data from the Current Population Survey could not be collected for the October 2025 reference period due to a lapse in appropriations. The household survey data is not able to be retroactively collected. The collection period for November 2025 data will be extended for both surveys, and extra processing time will be added.

As noted by global market tracker The Kobeissi Letter, this marks the first cancellation of a monthly jobs report since 2013.

BREAKING: The US Labor Department announces that it is CANCELLING the October jobs report. For the first time since 2013, we will not be receiving a monthly jobs report. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 19, 2025

President Donald Trump’s administration had previously hinted at the possibility of the jobs report being canceled. During a White House briefing last week, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt blamed Democrats for the shutdown and said the report would “likely never be released.”

At the time of writing, September’s jobs report — originally scheduled for release on October 3 — is set to be published Thursday.