‘FAR GREATER THAN EXPECTED!’ Trump Takes Victory Lap After Jobs Report Shows Hiring Jump

President Donald Trump welcomed the hiring jump shown by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) jobs report published Wednesday — which seemed to surprise even him — and seized on the fresh federal data to argue for lower interest rates.

The January figures provide a lift for the president after months of uneven hiring, as the U.S. economy added 130,000 jobs in January according to BLS, marking the first time since April 2025 that monthly job gains surpassed 100,000. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.3%.

Taking to Truth Social, the president hailed the “GREAT” numbers, which he added were “FAR GREATER THAN EXPECTED” as he declared that “the Golden Age of America is upon us!!!”:

Just in: GREAT JOBS NUMBERS, FAR GREATER THAN EXPECTED! The United States of America should be paying MUCH LESS on its Borrowings (BONDS!). We are again the strongest Country in the World, and should therefore be paying the LOWEST INTEREST RATE, by far. This would be an INTEREST COST SAVINGS OF AT LEAST ONE TRILLION DOLLARS PER YEAR – BALANCED BUDGET, PLUS. WOW! The Golden Age of America is upon us!!! President DJT

BLS reported that the healthcare sector led the way, adding 82,000 jobs, including 50,000 in ambulatory services. Social assistance rose by 42,000 and construction by 33,000. Federal government employment fell by 34,000, while financial activities shed 22,000 positions.

The rebound follows a stretch in which the economy lost 105,000 jobs in October, while growth remained sluggish through November and December.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!